IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 Philips Rail Mount

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
*The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits. Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
**The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.