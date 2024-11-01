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IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 Philips Rail Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about rail mounting options M8040A.

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Features
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Click here for more information
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
Click here for more information
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
  • M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
  • M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
See all features
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
Click here for more information
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail
M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

M8040A #A12: 10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail

10 x 25 mm Wall Mount Rail mounts directly to a wall surface; 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.*
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
Click here for more information
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel
M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

M8040A #A13: 10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel

10 x 25 mm Rail for GCX Channel installs into any GCX Channel. 10 x 25 mm rail profile; 30 lb / 13.6 Kg weight limit.**
  • *The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits. Secure anchorage to the wall surface is the responsibility of the installer.
  • **The device weight should not exceed the recommended rail limits.

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