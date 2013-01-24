Domača stran
IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine

Mounting solution

Learn more information the options available to mount the IntelliVue MP40/50 patient monitoring system on a Dräger Narkomed 6000 Anesthesia Machine.

Features
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Narkomed Mounting Kit

GCX P/N: AG-0020-90 Kit Includes: 12" (30.5 cm) M Series Pivot Arm. Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers and a "pass-through" channel slide; Mounting Adapter; 20" (51.4 cm) Channel; Channel Cover.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

