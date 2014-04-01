Domača stran
IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

Mounting solution

Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on the top shelf of a Draeger Primus Anesthesia Machine.

IntelliVue MP80/90: Draeger Primus Top Shelf Mounting Kits

GCX p/n: DR-0027-02 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock Rails
GCX p/n: AG-0019-39 Kit Includes; Stack mount for positioning flat screen above MP90 CPU; allows tilt/swivel adjustment of flat screen
GCX p/n: DR-0027-28 Kit Includes; 8"x8" (20.3x20.3 cm) M-Series Articulating Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS).
GCX p/n: AG-0019-80 Kit Includes; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device; Mounts to left or right side of flat screen

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

