By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Dräger Fabius GS Mounting Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
GCX P/N: AG-0018-04 Kit Includes: 16" (40.6 cm) M Series Pivot Arm (for Fabius GS). Allows lateral positioning and provides tilt/swivel adjustments. Cable management features include a cavity below the arm with cable covers; Mounting Adapter; Top Shelf Base Plate with Camlock rails; counterweight kit.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
IntelliVue MP40/50: Drager FabiusGS Top Shelf Mounting Kits
GCX p/n: AG-0021-100 Kit Includes: Horizontal Channel Mount for MP40/50. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Horizontal Channel Mount for G5 Monitor.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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