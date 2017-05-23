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IntelliVue MP80/90 Anesthesia Machine Mounting Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Mounting solution

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Learn more about the options available to mount the InvelliVue MP80/90 on a Draeger Apollo Anesthesia Machine.

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Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays
Click here for more information
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Click here for more information
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Click here for more information
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
  • Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
  • Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
  • Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
See all features
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays
Click here for more information
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit
Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

Dräger Apollo Top Shelf Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-101 Kit Includes; 12" (30.4 cm) M Series Pivot Arm with Down Post for 1 or 2 Flexible Module Servers (FMS); Horizontal Channel Mount for flat panel display. Allows tilt/swivel adjustment; Top Shelf Base Plate with Horizontal Channel; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device (left or right side mounting); Right Side Flush Mount for MP90 CPU; Kit works with 15" (38.1 cm) or 17" (43.2 cm) flat panel displays
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Click here for more information
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-94 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Camlock Rails for mounting CPU; VHM Variable Height Support Arm with 8" rear extension. Allows vertical and lateral positioning, plus tilt and swivel adjustments. Arm mounts directly to side of anesthesia machine; Downpost for mounting Flexible Module Server (FMS); Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screen; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only
Click here for more information
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit
Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

Draeger Apollo Dual Screen Mounting Kit

GCX p/n: AG-0019-93 Kit Includes; Top Shelf Plate with Column and Crossbar for mounting two flat screens; CPU Mounting Kit for positioning CPU behind flat screens; 8" (20.3cm) x 12" (30.5cm) M Series Articulating Arm for positioning Flexible Module Server (FMS) on left side; Clamp Bracket for positioning Remote Speedpoint over Articulating Arm; Bracket for Remote Speedpoint and External Alert Device allows positioning at side of flat screens; Compatible with 15" or 17" flat screens; Compatible with 2 or 3 vaporizer versions of the Apollo; For Left Side mounting only

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

Documentation

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