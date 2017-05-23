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IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Philips Fix Mount

Mounting solution

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Leran more about the Fix Mounting upgrade kit for Philips IntelliVue MP20-70 monitors.

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M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).
Click here for more information
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).
  • M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
See all features
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).
Click here for more information
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors
M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

M8001-64033: Fix Mount upgrade kit for IntelliVue Patient Monitors

MP20-70 Kit contains: the fix mount; two release knob covers: one for MP20-50 (white) and one for MP60/70 (grey).

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