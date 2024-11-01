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IntelliVue MP60/MP70 GCX Table Top Mount

Mounting solution

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Learn more about additional options available to mount an IntelliVue MP60/70 patient monitoring system.

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Features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
  • IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
See all features
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Pedestal (Duckfoot) Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-36: Desktop pedestal mount for all MP60/70 components.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Horizontal Channel Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-35: Allows mounting to a counter top (bolt down) or to a horizontal GCX Channel; 6" (15.2 cm) post provides room to mount FMS below IntelliVue; includes FMS mount.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount
IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

IntelliVue MP60/70: Low-Profile Pedestal Mount

Available to order from GCX, P/N: AG-0018-37: Duckfoot base for desktop; compatible with the quick release Table Top mounting hardware included with IntelliVue.
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.
Click here for more information
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column
IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

IntelliVue MP60/70: Dual Channel Countertop Column

Dual channel columns allow standard GCX wall mounting solutions to be used for countertop applications. Available to order from GCX, P/N: 8" (20.3 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-01; 12" (30.5 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-02; 18" (45.7 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-03; 24" (60.9 cm) Length GCX P/N QCT-0017-04. Two (2) channel profiles to mount arms and accessories plus two (2) side raceways with covers for cable management; cables can be run inside the column and a pass-through access port allows cable access to both sides.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: [email protected]
URL: https://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

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