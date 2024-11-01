- Integration

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The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 features proven open interfaces for connecting with Philips PACS and PACS systems³ from other vendors, allowing radiologists to review and complete entire cases in one session, without leaving their chairs. In addition, the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 can receive HL7 order information (ORM) so the system can start pre-fetching priors based on the list of patients scheduled for today or tomorrow. It is now possible to launch the patient context from the EMR when the clinician is reading an exam via the IntelliSpace Portal 7.0.

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