The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 combines, high quality images, advanced analysis, and workflow efficiency tools into a single advanced analysis solution. Get a unified view of your patient’s condition all on one screen to answer questions fast.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Many questions, but only one patient
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Many questions, but only one patient
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Multiple clinical domains, one standa... || KBA1
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple modalities, one integrated p... || KBA1
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
What would you do with
one more hour ... || KBA1
What would you do with
one more hour each day?
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
What would you do with
one more hour each day?
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
What would you do with
one more hour each day?
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
Working as one across your hospital n... || KBA1
Working as one across your hospital network
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
Working as one across your hospital network
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
Working as one across your hospital network
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
One solution for today and tomorrow || KBA1
One solution for today and tomorrow
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
One solution for today and tomorrow
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
One solution for today and tomorrow
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
Seamless integration helps drive pati... || KBA1
Seamless integration helps drive patient care
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Seamless integration helps drive patient care
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Seamless integration helps drive patient care
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Addressing the demands of clinical sp... || KBA1
Addressing the demands of clinical specialties
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with exceptional acuity using the comprehensive suite of cardiovascular applications on IntelliSpace Portal 7.0. It’s streamlined patient management from one chair to help you obtain results faster, all from a single workspace. And it’s integrated with your hospital systems for superb performance. From diagnosis to therapy monitoring and follow-up, IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 offers a full suite of clinical and time-saving tools to help you track pulmonary disease – all on a single advanced platform. Launch it directly from your PACS³ for advanced segmentation, quantification, and more to increase diagnostic confidence and collaboration.
Addressing the demands of clinical specialties
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with exceptional acuity using the comprehensive suite of cardiovascular applications on IntelliSpace Portal 7.0. It’s streamlined patient management from one chair to help you obtain results faster, all from a single workspace. And it’s integrated with your hospital systems for superb performance. From diagnosis to therapy monitoring and follow-up, IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 offers a full suite of clinical and time-saving tools to help you track pulmonary disease – all on a single advanced platform. Launch it directly from your PACS³ for advanced segmentation, quantification, and more to increase diagnostic confidence and collaboration.
Addressing the demands of clinical specialties
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with exceptional acuity using the comprehensive suite of cardiovascular applications on IntelliSpace Portal 7.0. It’s streamlined patient management from one chair to help you obtain results faster, all from a single workspace. And it’s integrated with your hospital systems for superb performance. From diagnosis to therapy monitoring and follow-up, IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 offers a full suite of clinical and time-saving tools to help you track pulmonary disease – all on a single advanced platform. Launch it directly from your PACS³ for advanced segmentation, quantification, and more to increase diagnostic confidence and collaboration.
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Many questions, but only one patient
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Many questions, but only one patient
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Today’s leading hospitals utilize multiple modalities and inputs across a complex, widely distributed network. The IntelliSpace Portal meets multiple time and resource demands with one comprehensive platform offering the power to visualize, diagnose, and communicate, across clinical domains and modalities¹, fast, with one seamless, connected workflow solution.
Multiple clinical domains, one standa... || KBA1
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple clinical domains, one standard for diagnosis
IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 applications are designed around care disciplines. Our portfolio is constantly growing in terms of width and depth. New applications, for example, offer enhanced clinical capabilities in tracking and monitoring pulmonary disease. At the same time, enhancements to existing applications deliver rich insight, fast.
Multiple modalities, one integrated p... || KBA1
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
Multiple modalities, one integrated platform
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
Review and analyze images from multiple modalities in a single, easy-to-use viewer. Get a comprehensive picture on your patient using multiple 3D tools to better quantify and
measure disease states, incorporating data from CT, MR, MI, Ultrasound, iXR, and DXR… even from other vendors.
What would you do with
one more hour ... || KBA1
What would you do with
one more hour each day?
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
What would you do with
one more hour each day?
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
What would you do with
one more hour each day?
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 automates image processing and multiple manual tasks that slow efficient patient diagnosis. Pre-fetch prior studies for fast comparison with your current study. Zero-click processing prepares your case before you open it. And KnowledgeScape clinical education provides needed on-the-spot instruction for key applications.
Working as one across your hospital n... || KBA1
Working as one across your hospital network
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
Working as one across your hospital network
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
Working as one across your hospital network
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
The IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 integrates with your information systems and helps your enterprise realize the full potential of advanced visualization. As a server-based, single license managed solution, it’s easy to use, manage, and upgrade. Everyone works with the same software version, and all applications and licenses are handled in one solution.
One solution for today and tomorrow || KBA1
One solution for today and tomorrow
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
One solution for today and tomorrow
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
One solution for today and tomorrow
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
Provide leading-edge care with access to the latest applications, growing your solution as your hospital grows. Philips RightFit Service Agreements make it simple. Keep connected to a steady stream of innovations to expand your clinical capabilities year after year including workflow optimization consulting, clinical education, and training services.
Seamless integration helps drive pati... || KBA1
Seamless integration helps drive patient care
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Seamless integration helps drive patient care
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Seamless integration helps drive patient care
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Work with specialists by integrating with Philips Allura interventional systems to automatically select and launch advanced analysis tools before intervention – even beyond the reading room. Image sharing and post-processing sessions are easy to initiate. And with our Web Collaboration² option, share directly from applications using most standard browsers.
Addressing the demands of clinical sp... || KBA1
Addressing the demands of clinical specialties
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with exceptional acuity using the comprehensive suite of cardiovascular applications on IntelliSpace Portal 7.0. It’s streamlined patient management from one chair to help you obtain results faster, all from a single workspace. And it’s integrated with your hospital systems for superb performance. From diagnosis to therapy monitoring and follow-up, IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 offers a full suite of clinical and time-saving tools to help you track pulmonary disease – all on a single advanced platform. Launch it directly from your PACS³ for advanced segmentation, quantification, and more to increase diagnostic confidence and collaboration.
Addressing the demands of clinical specialties
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with exceptional acuity using the comprehensive suite of cardiovascular applications on IntelliSpace Portal 7.0. It’s streamlined patient management from one chair to help you obtain results faster, all from a single workspace. And it’s integrated with your hospital systems for superb performance. From diagnosis to therapy monitoring and follow-up, IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 offers a full suite of clinical and time-saving tools to help you track pulmonary disease – all on a single advanced platform. Launch it directly from your PACS³ for advanced segmentation, quantification, and more to increase diagnostic confidence and collaboration.
Addressing the demands of clinical specialties
Diagnose and monitor cardiovascular diseases with exceptional acuity using the comprehensive suite of cardiovascular applications on IntelliSpace Portal 7.0. It’s streamlined patient management from one chair to help you obtain results faster, all from a single workspace. And it’s integrated with your hospital systems for superb performance. From diagnosis to therapy monitoring and follow-up, IntelliSpace Portal 7.0 offers a full suite of clinical and time-saving tools to help you track pulmonary disease – all on a single advanced platform. Launch it directly from your PACS³ for advanced segmentation, quantification, and more to increase diagnostic confidence and collaboration.
Patient demographic updates from RIS/EMR; rich patient context information from RIS/EMR; pre-fetching of images based on scheduled orders; export of clinical findings report to third-party systems
DICOM compatibility
Automatic pre-fetching (DICOM query) from PACS/VNA systems based on scheduled studies; fast transfer via WADO-RS
Multi-vendor support
Support for modalities from multiple vendors as well as integrations with multiple IT vendors
PACS and VNA
DICOM-based integration with PACS and VNA for pre-fetching of images; launching of the IntelliSpace Portal from EMR/PACS/VNA portal
Virtualization
Support for server-side and client-side virtualization allows for customers to run the IntelliSpace Portal within their own IT infrastructure (no need for additional hardware)
Enterprise options
Enterprise options
Scalability (multi-user)
Solution can scale up to a very large number of users to meet the demands of IDNs and enterprise-wide implementations
Scalability (multi-site)
Solution designed to support centralized, distributed, and hybrid models based on network bandwidth across sites with a shared licensing model and global worklist access throughout the enterprise
Reliability and uptime
System architecture design to support high availability with automatic failover between servers offering high uptime throughout the enterprise
* CAD functionality not available for sale in the USA.
** Corridor4DM is a registered trademark of Invia, LLC.
*** Not available for sale in the USA.
**** Only available for sale in the USA.
¹ Please contact your local Philips representative for details on multi-vendor coverage.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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