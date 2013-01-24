Get fast, right first time imaging for a wide range of routine and advanced applications with Philips Multiva 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. Clinicians need less time to make a confident, accurate diagnosis, improving throughput and referral status.
|Magnet weight
|
|Bore design
|
|Maximum FOV
|
|Ultra compact, Zero Boil off magnet
|
|Max Amplitude**
|
|Effective
|
|Max slew rate**
|
|Number of channels
|
|Channel bandwidth
|
|Sampling
|
|Preamplifiers
|
|Max scan matrix
|
|Max. number of slices
|
|Output power
|
|Amplitude resolution
|
|Tuning
|
|Length
|
|Bore design
|
|Patient aperture flare
|
|Wireless patient physiological synchronization
|
|Various acoustic noise reduction solutions
|
|Patient transport system (optional)
|
|Weight capacity
|
|Patient support working height
|
|Patient support minimum height
|
|Total Spine studies***
|
|Brain, NV, Body, MSK studies
|
|Whole body exams***
|
|SmartSelect****
|
|SmartExam (optional)
|
|SmartLine (package dependent)
|
|SmartLink (package dependent)
|
|Standby
|
|Ready
|
|Scanning*****
|
|Peak
|
|Minimum floor space
|