Get fast, right first time imaging for a wide range of routine and advanced applications with Philips Multiva 1.5T magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. Clinicians need less time to make a confident, accurate diagnosis, improving throughput and referral status.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
More than just routine exams
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Control your costs
iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Personalized, patient-centric imaging
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Compact siting, power-saving features , service, and education that help users increase system utilization help you keep costs under control.
More than just routine exams
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Advanced MRI
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions cover emerging clinical indications and increase the capabilities of MRI in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.
Control your costs
iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
iPatient*
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia sytems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as 30% improvement in throughput.
Personalized, patient-centric imaging
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
"I believe Multiva offers the best value for the money in the market today. Its image quality is brilliant, and you can do routine scanning, advanced scanning and research at a very reasonable cost.… Plus we can do advanced imaging in all body and brain regions, get beautiful visualization of lesions in knee cartilage and small ligaments in the wrist."
- Dr. Christof Walter, MD, Co-owner and Radiologist at Radiology Center Trier, Germany
FieldStrength
FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.
*Hinged upon the unique FlexCoverage Posterior coil that provides neck-to-toe coverage without the need for any manual removal or repositioning, FlexStream enables imaging with fewer coils and reduces coil postioning and patient set-up time.
*Multiva 1.5T is not sold in USA
**On each axis. Amplitude deviation over full 53 cm FOV is <8%
***Using the optional HST and/or Flex MSK coils
****Available per Q4 2013
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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