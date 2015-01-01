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Welcome to FieldStrength

FieldStrength provides articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices and clinical cases, application tips and more by and for Philips MRI users. Please subscribe to our FieldStrength MRI newsletter to receive the latest articles via e-mail.

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FieldStrength MRI articles, FieldStrength MRI newsletter, and FieldStrength MRI magazine are produced by Philips Healthcare for the Philips MRI user community. Some articles may describe research conducted outside the USA on equipment not yet available for commercial distribution in the USA. Some products referenced may not be licensed for sale in Canada.

Philips Healthcare reserves the right to make changes in specifications and/or to discontinue any product at any time without notice or obligation and will not be liable for any consequences resulting from the use of this publication.

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issue 59 – 2023
59th fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file

FieldStrength issue 59 – 2023

 

  • Faster scans and better image quality with Philips SmartSpeed – B Kennedy, Australia
  • High-powered gradients boost MR research projects – Prof. Heindel, Germany
  • Clinic increases imaging capacity, radiologists experience versatility, high quality – Dr. Gellée, France
  • Outpatient imaging center aims to broaden use of cardiac MR – Dr. Muthupillai, Dr. Cheong, C Arena, USA
  • Hospital saves cost by choosing MRI upgrade to Elition X instead of new installation – Dr. Makuuchi, Y Otsu, Japan
  • Upgrade instead of reinstallation: a sensible choice – Dr. Kollerer, Germany
  • Intraoperative MRI enhances precision in glioma resection – Dr. Matsumae, Japan

Download PDF (4.38MB)
field
issue 58 – 2022
57th fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file

FieldStrength issue 58 - 2022

 

  • A leap in pediatric MRI confidence at Altona Children's Hospital -  Dr. Junge, F Meinken
  • Helping the multitasking MR technologist – K Giordano
  • MRI and MRI/US fusion biopsy in prostate cancer diagnosis – Dr. Steiner
  • Focus on the child for excellence in Pediatric MRI
  • Fetal cardiac MR made possible with ultrasound gating device
  • A great fit for a small space in Hong Kong: Ingenia Prodiva* MRI – Dr. Lo, A Tang
  • MRI boosts treatment quality and patient experience in radiotherapy – Dr. Bolard, Dr. Champion, Dr. Breuneval

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field
issue 57 – 2020
57th fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file

FieldStrength issue 57 - 2020

 

  • Surprising MRI quality at reasonable price with low running cost – Dr. Mahajan
  • Miami institute sees boost in MRI quality, speed and patient comfort – Dr. Peña, C Avila, C Melvin
  • UBC researchers advance their MS imaging – Dr. MacKay, Dr. Rauscher, Dr. Kolind, L Barlow
  • Scanning faster and have more time for advanced MRI techniques – Dr. Savatovsky
  • Faster MRI examinations and more comfort for patient – Dr. Stoutjesdijk, W Boon, M van Noort
  • Compressed SENSE pilot reaps rewards for Cobalt – K Hackling-Searle, R Pearson, Z Wray
  • Understanding how Compressed SENSE makes MRI faster
  • Building MR-simulation competency in radiotherapy – T Edwards

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field
issue 56 – 2019
56th fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file

FieldStrength issue 56 – 2019

 

  • KNC can scan three more patients per day with Compressed SENSE – Dr. Koyasu, Shiba
  • Surprising MRI quality at reasonable price with low running cost – Dr. Mahajan
  • Always-up-to-date MRI systems at predictable, reduced cost – Dr. Vañó
  • High quality and fast scanning with Compressed SENSE – Dr. Koyama, Dr. Kumashiro, Dr. Miyake, Fukushima
  • Using MRI only in prostate cancer radiotherapy workflow – Dr. Minn, Dr. Keyriläinen
  • Direct visualization of nerves can influence surgery decisions – Tanji, Dr. Yabuki

Download PDF (3.91MB)
field
issue 55 – 2018
55th fieldstrength issue download document

FieldStrength issue 55 – 2018

 

  • An excellent fit to expand the imaging center: Prodiva 1.5T – Dr. Schiffer, Dr. Takahashi
  • Faster MRI with Compressed SENSE – Dr. Sartoretti 
  • MRI in-bore solutions – MR team Herlev, Dr. Masuda, Dr. Kessebohmer
  • MR Conditional cardiac devices - Dr. Sommer, Dr. Shellock, Dr. Schwitter; Dr. Patel
  • MultiBand SENSE for fMRI and dMRI in brain – Dr. Steinberg, Dr. Caan, Dr. Gispert, Dr. Watts, Dr. Garavan
  • Enhancing brain tumor MRI with APT weighted imaging – Dr. Curran, Dr. Miller

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issue 54 – 2017
54th fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file
5.09 MB

FieldStrength issue 54 – 2017

 

  • MRI enters Emergency Department for fast, confident decisions – Dr. Karis
  • Expanding whole body MRI use in oncology patients – Dr. Nobusawa, Mr. Naka
  • Black Blood imaging of brain vasculitis – Dr. Sadeghi
  • UVM brain MRI protocols upgraded with latest methods – Dr. Nickerson
  • Take your next step in MRI – Dr. Pipe, Dr.Truwit
  • Brain connectivity and fiber tracking – Dr. Watts

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field
issue 53 – 2016
53rd fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file
5.09 MB

FieldStrength issue 53 – 2016

 

  • Patients with MR Conditional implants - Dr. Kanal, Mr. Brown, Dr. de Bruin, Dr. Kugel
  • Relaxed patients, reduced motion, improved productivity – Dr. Andre, Mrs. Johansson
  • Approaches for including MRI in radiation therapy planning – Dr. Philippens
  • Running a successful MRI service, what does it take? – Dr. Gulati, Dr. Schiffer
  • 100 patients per day on one MRI scanner – Dr. Tuna
  • Non-invasive MR angiography of  small cerebral aneurysms – Dr. Li
  • Smart Display Protocols help speed up viewing of MRI cases – Dr. Viala

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field
issue 52 – 2015/2
52nd fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file
5.09 MB

  

FieldStrength issue 52 – 2015/2

 

  • Patient comfort leads to first-time-right imaging – Dr. Nemery
  • Overcoming motion challenges for first-time-right MR imaging – Dr. Baumann
  • Meander Medical Center MRI in head, neck and spine – Dr. Heggelman
  • One sequence, many benefits in musculoskeletal MRI – Dr. Lefebvre
  • Motion correction in shoulder imaging with MultiVane XD – Mr.  Kennedy
  • Investigating the potential of Synthetic MR for brain quantification – Dr. Jonsson
  • Sherbrooke researchers investigate Diffusion MRI and fMRI – Dr. Descoteaux, Dr. Whittingstall

Download PDF (5.09MB)
field
issue 51 – 2015/1
51st fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file
5.09 MB

FieldStrength issue 51 – 2015/1

 

  • Ingenia 3.0T delivers high performance MRI to busy practice – Dr. Kaakaji, Mr. Duffy, Mr. Sybesma
  • Boosting liver MRI with latest methods – Dr. Kukuk
  • Ingenia solution enhances delineation for RT planning – Dr. Stevens, Dr. Yan
  • Advanced neuro MR methods can improve efficiency and confidence – Dr. Miller
  • High quality imaging in MS, stroke and brain tumor – Dr. Savatovsky
  • Advanced neuro MRI benefits from IntelliSpace Portal – Dr. Guzman
  • Can DTI be used for mild traumatic brain injury assessment? – Dr. Freeman, Dr. Watts
  • Expert users from eight leading institutes in cardiac MR  collaborate to develop cardiac MR protocol

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field
issue 50 – 2014
50th fieldstrength issue download (.pdf) file
5.09 MB

FieldStrength issue 50 – 2014

 

  • mDIXON saves time and provides homogeneous fat saturation – Dr. Pedersen
  • Robust fat suppression and shorter exams in pediatric imaging – Dr. Chung
  • mDIXON Quant  in assessment of fatty liver disease – Dr. Pedrosa, Dr. Yokoo
  • Fast and easy diagnostic imaging from head to toe – Dr. Schmidt, Dr. Rother
  • HCMC chose SmartPath to dStream rather than a new scanner – Dr. Truwit
  • MR neurography allows clear visualization of peripheral nerves – Dr. Wang
  • MultiBand SENSE to improve imaging speed
  • Enhancing susceptibility weighted MR through collaborative research –  Dr. Yoneda
  • Distortion-free diffusion imaging with TSE
  • MultiVane XD is the next generation motion-free imaging

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Our periodic FieldStrength MRI newsletter provides you articles on latest trends and insights, MRI best practices, clinical cases, application tips and more. Subscribe now to receive our free FieldStrength MRI newsletter via e-mail.

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