Search terms

Serving the community with confidence at South West Radiology

By Philips ∙ Featuring Matthew Tran | Sept, 2023 | 2:25 min

Radiology

Magnetic resonance

Video

Ingenia MR

Smooth transition from 1.5T Achieva to 3.0T Ingenia Elition

South West Radiology experienced their 1.5T Achieva as a stable workhorse while using it for over 10 years. The transition to a 3.0T Ingenia Elition went very smooth. Biggest surprise is the increase in image quality, especially for MSK. Which is perceived to be far superior on the 3.0T MR system.

"Transitioning from 1.5T Achieva to Elition 3.0T has been very smooth. The UI is very easy to use. The team adapted really well. Our biggest surprise is image quality, it’s far superior."

Matthew Tran

Senior MRI Radiographer,

South West Radiology, Sydney, Australia

 

Register for the Radiology Insights newsletter

 

Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.

Subscribe
Discover MR 7700 3.0T MR system

Ingenia Elition 3.0T

A revolutionary breakthrough in diagnostic quality – and speed

View product

Related stories

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2024. Vse pravice pridržane.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstopate na slovensko spletno stran Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.

Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?

Da Ne