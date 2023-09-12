By Philips ∙ Featuring Matthew Tran | Sept, 2023 | 2:25 min
South West Radiology experienced their 1.5T Achieva as a stable workhorse while using it for over 10 years. The transition to a 3.0T Ingenia Elition went very smooth. Biggest surprise is the increase in image quality, especially for MSK. Which is perceived to be far superior on the 3.0T MR system.
"Transitioning from 1.5T Achieva to Elition 3.0T has been very smooth. The UI is very easy to use. The team adapted really well. Our biggest surprise is image quality, it’s far superior."
Our periodic Radiology Insights newsletter provides you with the latest articles on user experiences and best practices.
