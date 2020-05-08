Domača stran
Philips – kliknite tukaj, da se pomaknete na domačo stran

Iskalni pojmi

    Point of care ultrasound (POCUS) solution

    Addressing critical moments. Delivering confidence.

    See all point of care solutions

    Providing high-quality portable imaging, everywhere you need to be

    With a full portfolio of point-of-care ultrasound solutions, Philips offers clinicians the ability to confidently diagnose and care for their patients. Powered by 125 years of groundbreaking innovation in high-quality medical imaging, Philips has developed a suite of tools that aims to improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient care, increase staff satisfaction and reduce cost of care by allowing clinicians to extend the benefits of safe and efficient ultrasound imaging across the healthcare spectrum. 

     

    From handheld devices to premium cart-based systems, our point-of-care portfolio is ergonomic, intuitive and supports a confident diagnosis with a variety of options for any work environment.

    Want to connect with sales, or just stay informed about ultrasound educational resources?

    Complete the form and we will get back to you.
    Stay up-to-date
    Connect with sales

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *

    Contact details

    *
    *
    *

    Company details

    *
    *
    *

    Kaj to pomeni?

    Tele-ultrasound, real-time collaboration

    Epiq 7 ultrasound machine
    By combining two-way audio and visual calls with live ultrasound streaming, Lumify with Reacts facilitates real-time collaboration between clinicians and enables access to vital information earlier in the health care continuum, providing clinicians with the flexibility they need.
    View Lumify portable ultrasound
    See all point of care products
    Sparq ultrasound machine
    Sparq
    Philips’ Sparq point-of-care ultrasound system removes barriers of bedside imaging to help you provide the best care for patients. Designed specifically for point-of care clinicians, Sparq makes bedside imaging and scanning easy during critical care, emergency medicine, regional anesthesia and pain management.
    Sparq
    Transducers for Sparq
    Philips point-of-care ultrasound system xperius
    Accurate and predictable ultrasound-guided
    nerve blocks with Xperius and Onvision®
    needle-tip tracking
    The new point-of-care innovation by
    B. Braun and Philips specially designed
    as the platform to support current and
    future integrated solutions in
    ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia.
    Xperius
    View all point of care products

    Timely POCUS resources


    We teamed up with CODA to support you and your patients during this global pandemic by providing you insights to define the new normal and lessons for future pandemic preparedness.
    The impact of fear and uncertainty in critical care
    The impact of fear and uncertainty in critical care
    Listen to this podcast
    Critical Care Teams - The New Normal
    Critical Care Teams
    Listen to this podcast
    POCUS as immediate necessity in the pandemic
    POCUS as immediate necessity in the pandemic
    Listen to this podcast
    POCUS and the “InfoDemic”
    POCUS and the “InfoDemic”
    Listen to this podcast

    POCUS coaching sessions


    Zedu, a leading Ultrasound training organization, is now organizing interactive live digital sessions, to answer all your ultrasound questions.
    Sign up to join Zedu’s Coaching Corner

    Philips POCUS education tools

    A unique introduction for medical students
    Introduction to ultrasound video thumbnail
    Watch our introduction to ultrasound by Dr. Rachel Liu.
    Lung ultrasound explained
    Lung ultrasound introduction video thumbnail
    Watch our Dr. Sara Nikravan "Lung ultrasound" short-lecture series.
    Philips Lumify Case Study
    Lumify case study video thumbnail
    Ultrasound-guided knee arthrocentesis by Dr. David Tierney
    View all POC ultrasound education tools

    Point of care resources

    • Spremenite pogled

    White papers

    Chart: Lumify Tablet Compatibility

    Introduction to transthoracic echocardiography

    Philips InnoSight for women's health care

    Point of Care lung ultrasound

    Philips CX50 xMATRIX CompactXtreme for cardiology

    Lumify shared roles for systems and data security

    Philips Sparq critical care ultrasound system
    Lets talk thumbnail

    Philips Healthcare tweets

    Ultrasound portfolio extensions

    Cardiovascular icon

    Cardiovascular

    Learn more
    General imaging icon

    General imaging

    Learn more
    Obstetrics and gynecology icon

    OB/GYN

    Learn more
    Point of care icon

    Point of care

    Refurbished systems icon

    Refurbished systems

    Learn more
    Education and training icon

    Education & training

    Learn more
    Ultrasound services icon

    Ultrasound services

    Learn more
    Transducer icon

    Transducers

    Learn more
    Philips medical capital icon

    Finance questions?
    We're here to help

    Contact sales
    Questions icon

    Questions about security?

    Learn more about security
    Documentation icon

    Seeking product documentation?

    Go to document library
    *

    Contact information

    * This field is mandatory
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    *
    By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
    We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
    *
    *

    Kaj to pomeni?
    Družba Philips ceni in spoštuje zasebnost svojih strank. Svoje dovoljenje lahko kadarkoli prekličete. Za več informacij preberite Pravilnik o zasebnosti družbe Philips.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand