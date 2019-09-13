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The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging
A one table solution
A one table solution
A one table solution
A one table solution
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities
Support to excel
Support to excel
Support to excel
Support to excel
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Position with precision
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging
A one table solution
A one table solution
A one table solution
A one table solution
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities
Support to excel
Support to excel
Support to excel
Support to excel
MR-only radiotherapy Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.
MR-only radiotherapy
Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.
Designed to facilitate low Ambition 1.5T features a BlueSeal magnet which employs the latest micro-cooling technology for transitioning to helium-free operation. The fully-sealed magnet does not require a vent pipe and is at least 900 kg lighter in weight2. This promotes easy installation into existing radiation oncology facilities like imaging rooms or bunkers, and may significantly reduce construction costs.
Designed to facilitate low
Ambition 1.5T features a BlueSeal magnet which employs the latest micro-cooling technology for transitioning to helium-free operation. The fully-sealed magnet does not require a vent pipe and is at least 900 kg lighter in weight2. This promotes easy installation into existing radiation oncology facilities like imaging rooms or bunkers, and may significantly reduce construction costs.
Fast diffusion scans
Fast diffusion scans
|Ingenia MR systems
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|Bore design
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|Geometric imaging accuracy
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|RT CouchTop XD multi-indexing
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|Coil arrangements
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|Diagnostic head coil compatibility
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|Applications supported
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|Patient immobilization accessories
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|Patient transport
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|Geometric QA
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|Type
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|Allowed width range
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|Laser phantom
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|Ingenia MR systems
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|Bore design
|
|Type
|
|Allowed width range
|
|Ingenia MR systems
|
|Bore design
|
|Geometric imaging accuracy
|
|RT CouchTop XD multi-indexing
|
|Coil arrangements
|
|Diagnostic head coil compatibility
|
|Applications supported
|
|Patient immobilization accessories
|
|Patient transport
|
|Geometric QA
|
|Type
|
|Allowed width range
|
|Laser phantom
|
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Based on its revolutionary fully sealed BlueSeal magnet, Ingenia Ambition X lets you experience more productive¹ helium-free MR operations. The Ingenia Ambition X delivers superb image quality, with up to 80% higher sharpness⁷, even for challenging patients, and performs MRI exams up to 3x faster² with SmartSpeed Precise accelerations for all anatomies. Fast overall exam-time is further achieved by simplifying patient handling at the bore with the guided patient setup. Furthermore, the Ingenia Ambition X offers an immersive audio-visual experience to help calm patients and guide them through MR exams.
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Big Bore RT is designed as a CT simulator to enhance clinical confidence, accelerate time to treat and maximize value of its investment without compromising on patient experience – four dimensions that are essential towards excellent care.
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MRCAT Brain clinical application allows the use of MRI as the primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of primary and metastatic tumors in the brain without the need for CT. Detailed anatomical information for contouring and attenuation maps for dose calculations are both obtained from a single, submillimeter resolution 3D T1W mDIXON MR sequence. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is used for fast computation of continuous Hounsfield units directly on the MR console.
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As a plug-in clinical application to Ingenia MR-RT, MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring provides attenuation maps and automated, MR-based contours of prostate and organs at risk in as little as 20 minutes – all in a repeatable ‘one-click’ workflow.
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MRCAT Pelvis lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as a single modality solution. Within just one MR exam, MRCAT Pelvis provides excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation, and continuous Hounsfield units for dose calculations. MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) data can be used for export to treatment planning systems for CT-equivalent** dose calculations. In addition, MR-based imaging enables CBCT-based positioning based on soft-tissue contrast with the look and feel of CT.
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MRCAT Head and Neck enables the use of MRI as a primary imaging modality for radiotherapy planning of patients with soft tissue tumors in the Head and Neck, without the need for CT. Powered by AI, MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) images with CT-like density information are automatically generated from a single, high-resolution MR scan and can be used for CT-equivalent¹ dose calculations and accurate² patient positioning.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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