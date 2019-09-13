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Ingenia MR-RT XD

Versatility to fit your planning

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The Philips Ingenia MR-RT XD platform harnesses the power and value of MRI for radiation therapy planning. It has been designed around the needs of radiation oncology, with ease-of-use, streamlined integration, and versatility in mind. Central to that concept is the ability to define a tailored approach with customizable functionality that meets your individual clinical, workflow, and budgetary requirements – all to provide better patient care.

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Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference

Experience the MRI difference

With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.

Experience the MRI difference

Experience the MRI difference
With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.

Experience the MRI difference

With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.
Click here for more information
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference

Experience the MRI difference

With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality

Be confident in image quality

With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.

Be confident in image quality

Be confident in image quality
With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.

Be confident in image quality

With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.
Click here for more information
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality

Be confident in image quality

With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.

Position with precision

Position with precision
Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.

Position with precision

Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.
Click here for more information
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity video

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity video

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.
Click here for more information
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity video

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning

MR-only radiotherapy planning

The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.

MR-only radiotherapy planning

MR-only radiotherapy planning
The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.

MR-only radiotherapy planning

The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.
Click here for more information
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning

MR-only radiotherapy planning

The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Coil solutions for RT imaging
Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.
Click here for more information
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.
A one table solution
A one table solution

A one table solution

You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.

A one table solution

A one table solution
You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.

A one table solution

You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.
Click here for more information
A one table solution
A one table solution

A one table solution

You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.
Click here for more information
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy

Patient transport made easy

The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.

Patient transport made easy

Patient transport made easy
The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.

Patient transport made easy

The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.
Click here for more information
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy

Patient transport made easy

The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Know you can rely on MRI performance
Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Click here for more information
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities

Advanced imaging capabilities

The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.

Advanced imaging capabilities

Advanced imaging capabilities
The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.

Advanced imaging capabilities

The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.
Click here for more information
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities

Advanced imaging capabilities

The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.
Support to excel
Support to excel

Support to excel

Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.

Support to excel

Support to excel
Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.

Support to excel

Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.
Click here for more information
Support to excel
Support to excel

Support to excel

Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.
  • Experience the MRI difference
  • Be confident in image quality
  • Position with precision
  • Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
See all features
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference

Experience the MRI difference

With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.

Experience the MRI difference

Experience the MRI difference
With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.

Experience the MRI difference

With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.
Click here for more information
Experience the MRI difference
Experience the MRI difference

Experience the MRI difference

With its excellent soft-tissue contrast, MRI offers excellent visualization of tumor boundaries and proximity to nearby critical structures – a key factor for more confident delineation and improved treatment plans. What’s more, MRI’s advanced imaging capabilities provide you with a ‘toolbox’ to design personalize treatment options for each patient.
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality

Be confident in image quality

With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.

Be confident in image quality

Be confident in image quality
With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.

Be confident in image quality

With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.
Click here for more information
Be confident in image quality
Be confident in image quality

Be confident in image quality

With our state-of-the-art Ingenia (Ambition, Elition, Evolution) MR systems as its backbone, Ingenia MR-RT provides excellent geometric accuracy through its industry-leading gradient linearity and advanced 3D Gradient Distortion Correction functionality.
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.

Position with precision

Position with precision
Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.

Position with precision

Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.
Click here for more information
Position with precision
Position with precision

Position with precision

Ingenia MR-RT allows for accurate, reproducible patient positioning in treatment setup with an advanced couchtop design and tiltable Anterior Coil Support. Equipped with multi-indexing support, the RT CouchTop XD has one-to-one compatibility with various linacs and accommodates a variety of MRI-compatible immobilization accessories to match your procedural approach.
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity video

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity video

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.
Click here for more information
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity
Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity video

Benefit from synergies with Elekta Unity

The Ingenia MR-RT XD with the MR linac simulation package is an ideal complement to Elekta Unity. A common high-field image generation technology enabling similar image quality, similar MR console user interfaces, as well as similar coil setup and patient positioning workflows, enhance reproducibility, help accelerate learning curves, and drive continuity across the care path.
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning

MR-only radiotherapy planning

The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.

MR-only radiotherapy planning

MR-only radiotherapy planning
The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.

MR-only radiotherapy planning

The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.
Click here for more information
MR-only radiotherapy planning
MR-only radiotherapy planning

MR-only radiotherapy planning

The Ingenia MR-RT XD platform’s MR-only radiotherapy capability turns your MR into an authentic single modality simulator. With innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation), you can obtain CT-like density information for dose calculations and position verification based on a single MR scan. So you can eliminate cumbersome and error-prone CT-MR registration, and make MR-based workflows more cost-efficient.
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Coil solutions for RT imaging
Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.
Click here for more information
Coil solutions for RT imaging
Coil solutions for RT imaging

Coil solutions for RT imaging

Versatile arrangements of diagnostic quality dStream coils allow you to achieve outstanding image quality with the patient in treatment position. You can perform pelvis, abdomen, brain, head/neck, and spine scans tailored for radiotherapy planning – with intuitive patient setup and minimal coil handling.
A one table solution
A one table solution

A one table solution

You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.

A one table solution

A one table solution
You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.

A one table solution

You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.
Click here for more information
A one table solution
A one table solution

A one table solution

You can either use RT head immobilization with Flex coils, or the diagnostic head coil on the RT CouchTop XD – without the need to swap tables. This allows you to respond more flexibly and efficiently to different scanning needs, ideal in a shared use model with Radiology.
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹
Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.
Click here for more information
Accelerate exams by up to 50%
Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Accelerate exams by up to 50%¹

Fast overall exam-time can be achieved through Compressed SENSE. This breakthrough acceleration technique enables 2D and 3D scans up to 50%¹ faster than before with virtual equal image quality. This promotes patient comfort and can boost productivity.
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy

Patient transport made easy

The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.

Patient transport made easy

Patient transport made easy
The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.

Patient transport made easy

The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.
Click here for more information
Patient transport made easy
Patient transport made easy

Patient transport made easy

The RT CouchTop XD transports on the easy-to-maneuver FlexTrak trolley. As the patient can remain on the couchtop you have a robust, yet versatile patient transfer solution right at hand – one that encourages fast and fluent workflows, e.g. for patient preparation and brachytherapy procedures.
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Know you can rely on MRI performance
Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Click here for more information
Know you can rely on MRI performance
Know you can rely on MRI performance

Know you can rely on MRI performance

Evaluate the geometric accuracy in a large field of view with the ready-to-use QA package that includes a large Field of View phantom and analysis software. Most steps are fully automated, so you can perform routine volumetric evaluations fast and in a repeatable manner. The on-console Pass/Fail analysis provides users with clear guidance on the outcome of the geometric accuracy analysis. The result is user independent and unambiguous.
Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities

Advanced imaging capabilities

The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.

Advanced imaging capabilities

Advanced imaging capabilities
The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.

Advanced imaging capabilities

The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.
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Advanced imaging capabilities
Advanced imaging capabilities

Advanced imaging capabilities

The Ingenia MR-RT has full diagnostic capabilities to confidently tackle your complex radiotherapy imaging challenges. Advanced imaging techniques, such is distortion free diffusion with DWI XD TSE, robust-motion free imaging with 3D Vane and metal artefact reduction with O-MAR, help to refine your patient-centric planning tactics.
Support to excel
Support to excel

Support to excel

Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.

Support to excel

Support to excel
Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.

Support to excel

Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.
Click here for more information
Support to excel
Support to excel

Support to excel

Successful implementation of MRI in the RT department requires workflow modifications and staff proficiency. To address this, Philips offers a comprehensive training program and welcomes you to join our active and engaged user community to share best-practices, tips and insights. Philips is committed to advancing the use of MRI in radiotherapy by providing you with the support to excel.

  • MR-only radiotherapy

     

    Our innovative MRCAT (MR for Calculating ATtenuation) clinical applications lets you plan radiation therapy using MRI as primary imaging modality. Within just one, fast MR exam, MRCAT provides both excellent soft-tissue contrast for target and OAR delineation and CT-like density information for dose calculations. This not only extends the benefits of MRI’s excellent soft-tissue contrast to radiotherapy planning, but it also eliminates arduous, error-prone CT-MRI registration from the process, reducing uncertainties and complexity.

    Read more about MRCAT Brain
    Read more about MRCAT Pelvis
    Read more about MRCAT Prostate + Auto-Contouring
    compressed sense
  • hospatial thumb

    Designed to facilitate low siting and other construction costs

     

    Ambition 1.5T features a BlueSeal magnet which employs the latest micro-cooling technology for transitioning to helium-free operation. The fully-sealed magnet does not require a vent pipe and is at least 900 kg lighter in weight2. This promotes easy installation into existing radiation oncology facilities like imaging rooms or bunkers, and may significantly reduce construction costs.

  • Fast diffusion scans

     

    Elition 3.0T new high-performance gradients enable fast diffusion scans with high SNR, relevant for tissue characterization and treatment response monitoring. 

    hospatial thumb

    Documentation

    Customer story (1)

    Customer story

    Product overview (4)

    Product overview

    Technical data sheet (2)

    Technical data sheet

    Customer story (1)

    Customer story

    Product overview (4)

    Product overview

    See all documentation

    Customer story (1)

    Customer story

    Product overview (4)

    Product overview

    Technical data sheet (2)

    Technical data sheet

    Specifications

    Features
    Features
    Ingenia MR systems
    • Ambition 1.5T, Elition 3.0T, Evolution 1.5T, Ingenia 1.5T/3.0T
    Bore design
    • 70cm
    Geometric imaging accuracy
    • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
    RT CouchTop XD multi-indexing
    • 14cm indexing and Elekta Unity Indexing system (2cm increments)
    Coil arrangements
    • dStream FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils L
    Diagnostic head coil compatibility
    • Yes
    Applications supported
    • Brain, head and neck, pelvis, thorax, abdomen, spine
    Patient immobilization accessories
    • Order via 3ʳᵈ party vendors incl. CIVCO, Orfit, Qfix, Elekta, MacroMedics
    Patient transport
    • Yes, with FlexTrak trolley
    Geometric QA
    • Yes, large field of view QA phantom and automated analysis
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Type
    • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3T compatible
    Allowed width range
    • 2.594 - 5.000 m
    Laser phantom
    • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
    Features
    Features
    Ingenia MR systems
    • Ambition 1.5T, Elition 3.0T, Evolution 1.5T, Ingenia 1.5T/3.0T
    Bore design
    • 70cm
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Type
    • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3T compatible
    Allowed width range
    • 2.594 - 5.000 m
    See all specifications
    Features
    Features
    Ingenia MR systems
    • Ambition 1.5T, Elition 3.0T, Evolution 1.5T, Ingenia 1.5T/3.0T
    Bore design
    • 70cm
    Geometric imaging accuracy
    • ≤ 1 mm in Ø 32 cm volume (typical)
    RT CouchTop XD multi-indexing
    • 14cm indexing and Elekta Unity Indexing system (2cm increments)
    Coil arrangements
    • dStream FlexCoverage Anterior Coil, Posterior Coil, and FlexCoils L
    Diagnostic head coil compatibility
    • Yes
    Applications supported
    • Brain, head and neck, pelvis, thorax, abdomen, spine
    Patient immobilization accessories
    • Order via 3ʳᵈ party vendors incl. CIVCO, Orfit, Qfix, Elekta, MacroMedics
    Patient transport
    • Yes, with FlexTrak trolley
    Geometric QA
    • Yes, large field of view QA phantom and automated analysis
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Optional external laser positioning system
    Type
    • LAP DORADOnova MR3T or APOLLO MR3T compatible
    Allowed width range
    • 2.594 - 5.000 m
    Laser phantom
    • LAP Aquarius phantom and phantom holder, ELPS QA Test ExamCard
    • 1. Compared to Philips scans without Compressed SENSE
    • 2. Compared to the Ingenia 1.5T ZBO magnet
    • MRCAT H&N may not be available in all markets

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