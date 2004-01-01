Search terms

HD11 XE C9-4 Curved Array

Transducer

9 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed wave and color Doppler, Color Power Angio, Freehand 3D, Panoramic, SonoCT, and XRES imaging*. General purpose small adult and pediatric abdominal, obstetrical, and gynecological applications. Supports biopsy guide capabilities * All features not available on all systems.

