Iskalni pojmi
For mothers experiencing difficulties in breastfeeding due to flat or inverted nipples, the Niplette pulls the nipple out into a thimble-like cup, stretching the lactiferous ducts over time.
Request contact
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Gentle sucking action
Clinically proven success
Ideal for use before pregnancy
Simple procedure
Simple, painless flat nipple solution
Prikaz izdelka
Prikaz izdelka
Prikaz izdelka
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand