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Access CT

Redefining value in CT

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Now the performance your practice demands also fits your budget. We’ve taken proven, advanced Philips technologies and put them into Access CT for enhanced diagnostic confidence, at an attractive total cost of ownership.

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Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.
Click here for more information
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.
See more detail across a range of patient types
See more detail across a range of patient types

See more detail across a range of patient types

Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.

See more detail across a range of patient types

See more detail across a range of patient types
Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.

See more detail across a range of patient types

Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Click here for more information
See more detail across a range of patient types
See more detail across a range of patient types

See more detail across a range of patient types

Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.
Click here for more information
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.
Streamline workflow and reduce variability
Streamline workflow and reduce variability

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

Streamline workflow and reduce variability
The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.
Click here for more information
Streamline workflow and reduce variability
Streamline workflow and reduce variability

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.
Count on service and smart analysis
Count on service and smart analysis

Count on service and smart analysis

We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly

Count on service and smart analysis

Count on service and smart analysis
We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly

Count on service and smart analysis

We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly
Click here for more information
Count on service and smart analysis
Count on service and smart analysis

Count on service and smart analysis

We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly
  • Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
  • See more detail across a range of patient types
  • Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
  • Streamline workflow and reduce variability
See all features
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.
Click here for more information
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality
Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

Enhance diagnostic confidence with superb image quality

iDose⁴ is a proven and award-winning technology found in premium Philips CT systems, and is one of the ways that Access CT is able to offer such excellent exceptional image quality at low dose. iDose⁴ helps personalize image quality based on patient needs at low dose, and improves image quality* through artifact prevention and increased spatial resolution at low dose. It also allows for improved tube efficiency.
See more detail across a range of patient types
See more detail across a range of patient types

See more detail across a range of patient types

Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.

See more detail across a range of patient types

See more detail across a range of patient types
Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.

See more detail across a range of patient types

Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Click here for more information
See more detail across a range of patient types
See more detail across a range of patient types

See more detail across a range of patient types

Exclusive MAR technology helps isolate the effects of metal objects in image data, aiding visualization of surrounding anatomy. 1024² high spatial resolution reveals subtle details for a high level of quantitative analysis to help maximize detectability of small objects. Both work to enhance diagnostic confidence.
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.
Click here for more information
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients
Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

Provide exceptional image quality for even small patients

The 70 kV scan mode – the first in a system of its kind – helps take patient care to a new level by offering low-dose scanning of smaller patients, and allowing for protection of radiation-sensitive organs. This scan mode offers up to 20% lower-dose scanning than 80 kV.
Streamline workflow and reduce variability
Streamline workflow and reduce variability

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

Streamline workflow and reduce variability
The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.
Click here for more information
Streamline workflow and reduce variability
Streamline workflow and reduce variability

Streamline workflow and reduce variability

The iFlow intelligent workflow platform features automatic tools for simple and efficient workflow. Achieve excellent scanning with high throughput while keeping operational costs low and making the most of training resources.
Count on service and smart analysis
Count on service and smart analysis

Count on service and smart analysis

We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly

Count on service and smart analysis

Count on service and smart analysis
We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly

Count on service and smart analysis

We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly
Click here for more information
Count on service and smart analysis
Count on service and smart analysis

Count on service and smart analysis

We connect expert remote support specialists with your local service engineer for the strength and experience of Philips to support you at all times. Predictive and proactive actions, fast response, and the ability to collaborate on big data with smart analysis are designed to keep your system and your business running smoothly

Access more with Access CT

HCNOCTN480 access CT

Hear how the impressive throughput and low dose capabilities of Access CT fully meet the needs of Dr. SHI Yu Xin at Shanghai Public Health Center.

Documentation

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Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specification (2)

Specification

  • *Improved image quality is defined by improvements in spatial resolution and/or noise reduction as measured in phantom studies.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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