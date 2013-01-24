XperGuide ablation

Iskalni pojmi
Performing successful tumor ablations, without compromising adjacent tissue, requires a clear understanding of the tumor size, the specific needle's ablation area, and the optimal path to the target.
Planning, Guidance and Control in Tumor Ablation Procedures
Facilitate successful tumor coverage
Intuitive workflow and customizable isotherm visualizations
Achieve accurate needle placement
Interactive ablation planning update
