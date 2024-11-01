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Event Surveillance contributes to overall efficiency and supports decision making by identifying and documenting clinically significant patient episodes for review. It correlates up to four parameters from IntelliVue patient monitors.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
Event Review simplifies event surveillance
Event Review simplifies event surveillance
Event Review simplifies event surveillance
Neonatal Event Review optimized for the NICU
Neonatal Event Review optimized for the NICU
Neonatal Event Review optimized for the NICU
Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
Flexible event definition to fit your clinical requirements
Event Review simplifies event surveillance
Event Review simplifies event surveillance
Event Review simplifies event surveillance
Neonatal Event Review optimized for the NICU
Neonatal Event Review optimized for the NICU
Neonatal Event Review optimized for the NICU
Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
Event database - a tool for retrospective analysis
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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