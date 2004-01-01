Philips SmartSpeed delivers image quality and speed at your fingertips. By nature, DWI scans have a low signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) as the signal has decayed by the applied diffusion encoding gradients. To have an adequate image quality multiple diffusion directions are involved which can take a considerable amount of time. With Philips SmartSpeed Diffusion the technology of DWI is integrated in the Philips SmartSpeed Engine to reduce the scan time and improve the SNR of individual diffusion-weighted imaging measurements*.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
You are about to visit a Philips global content pageContinue
You are about to visit the Philips USA website.I understand
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.