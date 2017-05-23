3D VANE XD supports imaging of the abdomen without the need for the patient to hold their breath, helping you reduce motion artifacts during free breathing¹ and improve patient comfort. With 3D VANE XD, you can now accommodate patients who are unable to hold their breath, including pediatric patients.
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