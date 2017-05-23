Search terms

3D VANE XD

MR clinical application

Find similar products

3D VANE XD supports imaging of the abdomen without the need for the patient to hold their breath, helping you reduce motion artifacts during free breathing¹ and improve patient comfort. With 3D VANE XD, you can now accommodate patients who are unable to hold their breath, including pediatric patients.

Contact & support

Media Gallery

mDIXON XD - Breathhold Free breathing - 3D VANE XD

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Related products

Alternative products

  • ¹ Due to radial imaging method, compared to Philips 3D cartesian imaging method

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. Vse pravice pridržane.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

Vstopate na slovensko spletno stran Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox

Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.

Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?

Da Ne