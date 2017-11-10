SmartExam Spine

SmartExam* assists in delivering reproducible planning results by using intelligent software which automatically plans the scanning geometries. Includes numbering of the vertebrae and automatic matching of the planning of the axial stacks to the disc’s orientation. This enables you to standardize your MRI exam process helping you to enhance consistency in follow-up exams of the same patient and from patient to patient.
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