SWIp has a high sensitivity to enhance contrast for deoxygenated (venous) blood or calcium deposits and may help you, when used in combination with other clinical information, in the diagnosis of various neurological pathologies. SWIp offers high resolution 3D susceptibility weighted brain imaging allowing you to easily integrate it into your mainstream practice.
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