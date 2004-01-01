Search terms

Ingenia 3.0T dStream Flex M coil solution

-

Find similar products

Allows positioning close to the anatomy to increase SNR. Open, non-rigid design offers imaging for challenging cases. Delivers high resolution and extended coverage in combination with posterior coil solutions.

Contact us
Features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-
  • Digitization in the coils for increased SNR
  • Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap
  • Improved patient comfort through coil tilting
  • Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top
See all features
Digitization in the coils for increased SNR

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved coil positioning and SNR due to flexible neck flap

-

-

-

-

-

-
Improved patient comfort through coil tilting

-

-

-

-

-

-
Fast and easy setup with cable-less connection of top

-

-

-

-

-

-

Documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

Brochure (1)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (1)

Brochure

© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Vse pravice pridržane.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.