dStream HeadNeckSpine MR coil

dStream HeadNeckSpine

MR coil

The dStream HeadNeckSpine is an integrated coil solution for brain, spine, total neuro, and neurovascular related imaging. It includes the HeadNeck coil, combined with the dStream Posterior coil, integrated in the table, and dStream Base. The dStream digital RF architecture allows an exceptional signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) through digitization in the coil and enhanced dS SENSE parallel imaging performance. An open visual field is provided with a mirror. On wide bore systems, the head section can be tilted to allow flexible positioning and enhance patient comfort.

