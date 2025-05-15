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EP navigator

Catheter navigation tool for EP procedures

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EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.

Contact & support
Features
Automatic segmentation 1
Automatic segmentation

Automatic segmentation

The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).

Automatic segmentation

Automatic segmentation
The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).

Automatic segmentation

The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).
Click here for more information
Automatic segmentation 1
Automatic segmentation

Automatic segmentation

The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).
Export to mapping
Export to mapping

Export to mapping

EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.

Export to mapping

Export to mapping
EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.

Export to mapping

EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.
Click here for more information
Export to mapping
Export to mapping

Export to mapping

EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes

View different anatomical planes

During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.

View different anatomical planes

View different anatomical planes
During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.

View different anatomical planes

During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.
Click here for more information
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes

View different anatomical planes

During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.
EP Navigator
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.
Click here for more information
EP Navigator
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.
Point Tagging
Point Tagging

Point Tagging

In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.

Point Tagging

Point Tagging
In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.

Point Tagging

In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.
Click here for more information
Point Tagging
Point Tagging

Point Tagging

In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.
EndoView
EndoView

EndoView

EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.

EndoView

EndoView
EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.

EndoView

EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.
Click here for more information
EndoView
EndoView

EndoView

EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.
  • Automatic segmentation 1
  • Export to mapping
  • View different anatomical planes
  • EP Navigator
See all features
Automatic segmentation 1
Automatic segmentation

Automatic segmentation

The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).

Automatic segmentation

Automatic segmentation
The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).

Automatic segmentation

The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).
Click here for more information
Automatic segmentation 1
Automatic segmentation

Automatic segmentation

The 3D volume is automatically segmented to show the left atrium and pulmonary veins. During segmentation, you can measure the pulmonary veins (PV) and left atrium dimensions (LA).
Export to mapping
Export to mapping

Export to mapping

EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.

Export to mapping

Export to mapping
EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.

Export to mapping

EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.
Click here for more information
Export to mapping
Export to mapping

Export to mapping

EP navigator precisely registers the 3D volume with the live 2D fluoroscopy images. The segmented volume can also be exported to standard mapping systems to manage dose, mapping time, and the need to re-register data.
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes

View different anatomical planes

During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.

View different anatomical planes

View different anatomical planes
During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.

View different anatomical planes

During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.
Click here for more information
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes

View different anatomical planes

During Live Image Guidance, you can view the rotational scan on different anatomical planes to get an immediate reference point. The 3D volume can also be displayed with an outline around critical structures to support decision making.
EP Navigator
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.
Click here for more information
EP Navigator
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan

EP navigator offers the option of reduced angular 3D rotational scanning on the Allura X-ray system. You can create an excellent 3D image of cardiac structures at the precise time of the procedure* to plan the optimal therapeutic approach.
Point Tagging
Point Tagging

Point Tagging

In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.

Point Tagging

Point Tagging
In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.

Point Tagging

In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.
Click here for more information
Point Tagging
Point Tagging

Point Tagging

In combination with the 3D overlay functionality, EP Navigator offers Point Tagging to mark ablation points. The Point Tagging functionality can be used in combination with all catheters.
EndoView
EndoView

EndoView

EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.

EndoView

EndoView
EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.

EndoView

EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.
Click here for more information
EndoView
EndoView

EndoView

EndoView allows the electrophysiologist to look inside the 3D structures to view the posterior side of the atrial wall, as well as the ostia of the pulmonary veins, the ridge, and other cardiac features.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

  • Tang, M., Gerds-Li, J-H., Kriatselis, C., et al. “Rapid Ventricular Pacing to Facilitate Pulmonary Vein and Left Atrium Imaging Using Rotational X-Ray Angiography

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