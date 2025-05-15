Search terms
EP navigator facilitates intuitive 3D catheter image guidance during AF ablation procedures. It provides a detailed 3D image of anatomy, which can be precisely registered and overlaid onto 2D live fluoroscopy to support complex procedures.
Call +386 1 280 95 08
For immediate assistance with your product purchase, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Call +386 1 280 95 08
For immediate technical support, please use the phone number below.
Philips Slovenia
Call: +386 1 280 95 08
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Automatic segmentation
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
Export to mapping
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
View different anatomical planes
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
EP navigator and reduced 3D rotational scan
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
Point Tagging
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
EndoView
View product
View product
Elevate your interventional cardiology capabilities with the Azurion 7 with 12'' flat detector. This high-performance image-guided therapy solution allows interventional teams to perform challenging cardiac interventions. Seamlessly control all relevant applications at tableside for a consistent user experience, excellent lab performance and patient care.
View product
Increase confidence and ease during transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) and other challenging SHD procedures. The immersive user experience is highly automated to simplify planning, device selection and projection angle selection. During procedures, it provides live image guidance to support device positioning.
View product
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?