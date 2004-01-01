CMS ITD CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand Mount

Search terms

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips CMS flatscreen, computer module and external device to an ITD Roll Stand.

Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mo... || 1
Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit

Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit

ITD part no. RS4904.9 Kit includes: Tilt and swivel mount for flatscreen display; handle; vertical holder for external rack; basket; holder for loudspeaker and Speed Point; computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.

Additional information
Additional information
TÜV Product Service
  • tested
Max. load
  • 50 kg / 110 lbs
Finish
  • Arctic white, powder coated
