Build confidence in challenging cases with a support catheter designed for intuitive handling and reliable performance. Trusted by physicians for over 20 years, the Quick-Cross was the first support catheter designed around the wire to receive FDA clearance. [1,2] Featuring a low-profile tapered tip, hydrophilic coating, and radiopaque markers, Quick-Cross provides smooth tracking and enables effective treatment delivery, helping thousands of physicians to cross torturous anatomy. [3,4]
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
1. Philips data on file: Comparative FDA clearance dates of support catheters (REF-01023)
2. Philips data on file: Quick-Cross sales data (LT-001480)
3. Philips data on file: D010386, D014139 Essential Design Output Summary
4. Philips data on file: Internal calculation – Document LT-001480
5. Philips data on file: Quick-Cross IFU, D040333 DIDO Trace Matrix, D010386 Design Output Summary, 040224 Design Validation Report
6. Syed et al. (2018). t-PA power-pulse spray with rheolytic mechanical thrombectomy using cross-sectional image-guided portal vein access for single setting treatment of subacute superior mesenteric vein thrombosis. The Indian journal of radiology & imaging, 28(1), 93–98. https://doi.org/10.4103/ijri.IJRI_215_17
7. Food and Drug Administration. (2019). Intravascular catheters… lubricious coatings— labeling considerations. https://www.fda.gov/media/113951/download
*Product availability is subject to country regulatory clearance. Please contact your local sales representative to check the availability in your country.
Quick-Cross is distributed by LifeSystems in Australia and New Zealand.
Always read the label and follow the directions for use.
Philips medical devices should only be used by physicians and teams trained in interventional techniques, including training in the use of this device. Products subject to country availability. Please contact your local sales representative. Philips reserves the right to change product specifications without prior notification.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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