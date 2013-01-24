- MR guided non-invasive procedure

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) is used to heat and coagulate tissue deep inside the body. MRI measures temperature changes within the human body, making it useful for planning and monitoring thermal ablation processes such as HIFU.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.