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BBG nasal aspirator

Nasal aspirator

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Developed in conjunction with Miami Children’s Hospital, the BBG nasal aspirator allows efficient, non-invasive suction of the nasal cavity.

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Two sizes
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
Click here for more information
Two sizes
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
  • Two sizes
See all features
Two sizes
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs
Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
Click here for more information
Two sizes
Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two sizes to fit range of clinical needs

Two flexible sizes allow caregivers to provide suction in a variety of patients in different care environments, and the unique bulb-shaped interface provides an easy seal at the nare.
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