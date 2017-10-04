This product is the direct replacement for M2746A (989803144441). Sidestream monitoring is a good option for non-intubated spontaneously breathing patients as well as patients requiring intubation during short-term procedural sedation or anesthesia. LoFlo sidestream EtCO₂ sensors use a common extension server, providing clinical versatility to use with the same monitor. No calibration is required. The sensors remain stable over time with continual and automatic validated calibration information.
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Let us know how we can help.
|Technology
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|Patient Application
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|Tube Length
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|Intubated or Non-Intubated
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|With Oxygen
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|Short Term or Long Term
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|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
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|Product Category
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|Product Type
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|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
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|CE Certified
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|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
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|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Technology
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Technology
|
|Patient Application
|
|Tube Length
|
|Intubated or Non-Intubated
|
|With Oxygen
|
|Short Term or Long Term
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
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