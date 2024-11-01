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MX40

Adapter 5-Lead + Masimo SpO2

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An accessory for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors and IntelliVue connector style disposable and reusable ECG lead sets and DIN prewired electrodes. Also supports Masimo SpO2 accessories defined for use with MX40 wearable patient monitors.

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Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803173151, 989803192141, M1976A
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Telemetry
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient
Packaging Unit
  • 1
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • 989803173151, 989803192141, M1976A

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