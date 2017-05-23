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Philips e-Alert

Alerting solution for MRI systems

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Philips e-Alert is an intelligent hardware- or software-based tool that keeps a close virtual eye on your MRI system performance. Using powerful sensor technology, it continuously monitors key parameters of your MRI systems – and issues an automatic alert if something is amiss¹.

Contact & support
Features
System uptime || Philips e-Alert*

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.
Reduce unexpected maintenance || Philips e-Alert*

Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system

Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system

Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system
Enhance patient throughput || Philips e-Alert*

Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.

Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.

Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.
Environmentally friendly || Philips e-Alert*

Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².

Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².

Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².
Keep control of data || Philips e-Alert*

Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.

Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.

Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.
Monitor system performance || Philips e-Alert*

Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.

Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.

Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.
  • System uptime || Philips e-Alert*
  • Reduce unexpected maintenance || Philips e-Alert*
  • Enhance patient throughput || Philips e-Alert*
  • Environmentally friendly || Philips e-Alert*
See all features
System uptime || Philips e-Alert*

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.

System uptime

Provides around-the-clock, proactive remote monitoring of critical parameters, helping you to address potential issues before they occur.
Reduce unexpected maintenance || Philips e-Alert*

Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system

Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system

Reduce unexpected maintenance

May help reduce unexpected maintenance costs for your MRI system
Enhance patient throughput || Philips e-Alert*

Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.

Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.

Enhance patient throughput

e-Alert can inform you of system issues before patients arrive, providing you with the ability to reduce unexpected re-scheduling of patients.
Environmentally friendly || Philips e-Alert*

Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².

Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².

Environmentally friendly

Philips e-Alert may help you reduce unnessecary Helium boil-off at your Healthcare facility².
Keep control of data || Philips e-Alert*

Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.

Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.

Keep control of data

Allows you to control which data is shared with Philips.
Monitor system performance || Philips e-Alert*

Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.

Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.

Monitor system performance

Delivers monitoring and trending information on system performance and environmental conditions over time.

Documentation

Customer story (1)

Customer story

Customer story (1)

Customer story

See all documentation

Customer story (1)

Customer story

  • ¹Specific benefits are depending on your system configuration and contract entitlements.
  • ²Only for MRI systems with a 10K magnet.

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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