Search terms
Designed to bring clarity and personalization in radiation oncology closer to the point of care, Philips Multimodality Simulation Workspace connects to Philips and non-Philips imaging devices or PACS to access image datasets including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT. It provides vendor-neutral support for multimodality image fusion and contouring to help physicians better define tumor volume and surrounding organs-at-risk.
Request contact
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Vendor-neutral, task-centered solution with clear navigation
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
Single space for multimodality image fusion and contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
A new horizon in auto-contouring
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
Efficient, consistent simulation
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?