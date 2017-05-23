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The Philips Device Management Dashboard lets you remotely diagnose problems and technical alarms on select Philips patient monitors. You can view device configuration, approximate location, network connection, and error log – all from your PC or mobile device.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Web-based access puts you in control
Web-based access puts you in control
Web-based access puts you in control
Routine maintenance made easy
Routine maintenance made easy
Routine maintenance made easy
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Remote diagnosis for quick action
Web-based access puts you in control
Web-based access puts you in control
Web-based access puts you in control
Routine maintenance made easy
Routine maintenance made easy
Routine maintenance made easy
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
Flexible network configurations serve your facility’s needs
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Select country/regionSlovenija (Slovenščina)
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Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
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