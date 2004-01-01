Search terms

Lumify

iOS Exceptional portable ultrasound system

A breakthrough in point-of-care imaging. Philips Lumify combines transducers and an ultrasound app to bring diagnostic capabilities to your compatible Apple device iPhone and iPad. Acquire critical clinical data quickly and easily in more POC scenarios: emergency medicine, critical care, bedside, and office practice. IMPORTANT: Your purchase does not include a compatible smart device.

Lumify for iOS
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify enables to use Apple devices in just a few steps

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
App-based ultrasound
Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.

App-based ultrasound

Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.
Preset optimization
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.

Preset optimization

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.
Ob/Gyn exams
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Ob/Gyn exams

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Lung imaging
The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.

Lung imaging

The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Exceptional image quality
Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.

Exceptional image quality

Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.
Abdomen exams
The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

Abdomen exams

The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Real-time technology updates
Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.

Real-time technology updates

Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.
Seamless information sharing
Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.

Seamless information sharing

Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.
FAST exams
The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

FAST exams

The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
Cardiac exams
The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.

Cardiac exams

The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
S4-1 phased array transducer
The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.

S4-1 phased array transducer

The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.
C5-2 curved array transducer
The C5-2 transducer is optimized for all trimesters of OB/GYN exams, as well as lung, abdomen, and gallbladder exams.

C5-2 curved array transducer

The C5-2 transducer is optimized for all trimesters of OB/GYN exams, as well as lung, abdomen, and gallbladder exams.
L12-4 linear array transducer
The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.

L12-4 linear array transducer

The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.
Simple connectivity
Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.

Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.

Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.
Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.

Lumify offers unprecedented flexibility, enabling teams to use their Apple devices in just a few steps. Make your iOS device compatible for Philips Ultrasound Lumify system with Lumify Power Module (LPM), Lumify Rigid cables, Lumify Flex cables, Lumify mounting plate, Philips Lumify iOS App. Upon ordering the necessary Lumify iOS accessories are packaged together and ready to use with your compatible iOS devices.
Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.

Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.

Ready when you need it. Download the app – one time download for any Lumify transducer on any compatible device. Connect the transducer. Begin scanning. The app is available through the Google Play Store for compatible Android phones and tablets.
Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.

Each transducer has presets to help you get the most from your exams. Advanced imaging capabilities, such as Tissue Harmonic Imaging, SonoCT, and XRES are used to optimize image quality, reduce artifacts, and increase definition.
The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

The OB/GYN preset optimization uses tissue harmonic imaging to enhance delineation of fluid filled areas and detailed tissue visualization. This preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.

The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.

The Lung preset is optimized to highlight the artifacts commonly seen in lung imaging and enables easy visualization of lung sliding at the pleural interface. The Lung preset is supported on all Lumify transducers.
Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.

Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.

Decades of expertise and innovation in ultrasound imaging quality enable you to make more fast, confident decisions.
The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.

The abdomen preset is optimized for robust penetration and versatile abdominal scanning. Color flow optimization in the Abdomen preset is designed to quickly highlight faster flow in abdominal arteries as well as slower flow in organs like the kidney. The Abdomen preset is available on the C5-2 and S4-1 transducers.
Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.

Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.

Online support portal will enable you to keep your solution current.
Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.

Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.

Easily connects to PACS, makes patient data available to EMR, and enables consultation with colleagues through images, notes, and email.
The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.

The FAST preset is optimized for Focused Assessment with Sonography in Trauma. The preset provides strong penetration and enhances visualization of free fluid in the abdomen, helping enable rapid results and confident decisions. The FAST preset is supported on the S4-1 transducer.
The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.

The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.

The Cardiac preset, available on the S4-1 transducer, is optimized to provide high quality cardiac images, including the penetration needed for technically difficult patients. Tissue Harmonic Imaging enhances visualization of blood-filled chambers and cardiac tissue structures. Color flow is optimized for high flow rates for quick visualization of cardiac function.
The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.

The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.

The Lumify S4-1 transducer has a small footprint and is optimized for cardiac exams, as well as FAST, lung and abdomen.
The C5-2 transducer is optimized for all trimesters of OB/GYN exams, as well as lung, abdomen, and gallbladder exams.

The C5-2 transducer is optimized for all trimesters of OB/GYN exams, as well as lung, abdomen, and gallbladder exams.

The C5-2 transducer is optimized for all trimesters of OB/GYN exams, as well as lung, abdomen, and gallbladder exams.
The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.

The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.

The L12-4 transducer provides easy access for vascular and superficial imaging, as well as lung, soft-tissue, and musculoskeletal exams.
Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.

Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.

Lumify provides the power to quickly send and share images, notes, and diagnostic data via email, DICOM to PACS, a shared network, or a local directory using the resident features of your phone or tablet.
Specifications

Contains in the box
Contains in the box
Outright Lumify purchase includes:
  • Contains Lumify iOS Power Module, Lumify iOS charging cable,
  • Lumify iOS rigid cable, Lumify iOS mounting plate,
  • Philips designed iPhone or iPad cases (your iOS case of choice),
  • Lumify iOS flex cable, and Carry case
