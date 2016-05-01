CX50 Emergency medicine

Exceptional portable ultrasound from your smart device Philips' ultrasound app brings diagnostic capabilities to your compatible smartphone or handheld device.
You no longer have to trade performance for portability, the Philips CX50 POC system combines excellent image quality with a small, lightweight, and highly maneuverable cart, making it easy to bring premium performance ultrasound to the bedside.
PureWave - the power to image technically difficult patients
SonoCT and XRES improves image quality and reduces noise
Efficient workflow for your environment
Portable design for easy mobility
The gold standard for security
Multiport adapter for easily switching between transducers
Battery operation saves critical time
Side-by-side M-mode facilitates lung imaging interpretation
Remote Reporting – Telexy Qpath
Easy clip for tangle free cables
QLAB for advanced assessment and analysis capability
Needle Visualization to enhance needle display
Ergonomic and lightweight, our broad range of transducers is available in multiple configurations, enabling better penetration with less artifacts. Learn more about our full range of transducers below, and detailed instructions on care and maintenance.
