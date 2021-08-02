DynaCAD Prostate

Philips DynaCAD Prostate is an advanced visualization system that empowers you with a comprehensive set of tools for real-time analysis, review, and reporting of multi-parametric MRI studies. Create time and workflow efficiency by transferring images directly from the MRI to DynaCAD. Utilize its robust, automatic post-processing tools and display results in customized hanging protocols for analysis and reporting. At case completion, you can automatically transfer key images, statistical data, and prostate PI-RADS® reports to PACS for archiving. By setting everything up for you to work, DynaCAD helps you enhance your confidence and productivity – so patients get the prompt, precise care they need.

Prikaz izdelka