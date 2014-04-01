This small, fast and flexible mobile digital X-ray system delivers quality diagnostic images on a managed budget. The superb ease-of-use and wireless workflow offers a wide range of diagnostic capabilities to a busy imaging department.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Easy access to tight spaces || Easy access to tight spaces
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Easy access to tight spaces || Easy access to tight spaces
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow || Easy access to tight spaces
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow || Easy access to tight spaces
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities || Easy access to tight spaces
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities || Easy access to tight spaces
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
3 clicks to a complete exam || Easy access to tight spaces
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
3 clicks to a complete exam || Easy access to tight spaces
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
Superb post-processing || Easy access to tight spaces
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Superb post-processing || Easy access to tight spaces
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Support features || Easy access to tight spaces
Support features
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
Support features
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
Support features
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
Exceptional price to performance || Easy access to tight spaces
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Exceptional price to performance || Easy access to tight spaces
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Proven quality and reliability || Easy access to tight spaces
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Proven quality and reliability || Easy access to tight spaces
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Easy access to tight spaces || Easy access to tight spaces
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow || Easy access to tight spaces
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities || Easy access to tight spaces
3 clicks to a complete exam || Easy access to tight spaces
Easy access to tight spaces || Easy access to tight spaces
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Easy access to tight spaces || Easy access to tight spaces
Easy access to tight spaces
More compact than motorized systems, the small, lightweight form factor of the MobileDiagnost M50 gives you access to virtually every corner of the hospital including challenging spaces in the OR, ER, ICU, and general ward.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow || Easy access to tight spaces
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow || Easy access to tight spaces
Ease-of-use with wireless workflow
Save valuable time with the wireless digital detector. Perfect for free exams and in the OR table, it can be easily positioned to improve the patient experience. Real-time communication between the detector and the X-ray system is independent of your hospital IT network.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities || Easy access to tight spaces
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities || Easy access to tight spaces
Wide range of diagnostic capabilities
An available 32kW generator lets you confidently perform a full range of demanding exams including spine and bariatric cases. Special APR control permits an exposure time of just 1ms, capturing quality images with effective dose management.
3 clicks to a complete exam || Easy access to tight spaces
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
3 clicks to a complete exam || Easy access to tight spaces
3 clicks to a complete exam
Equipped with a digital Eleva workspot, the MobileDiagnost M50 requires only 3 clicks to complete an exam. Eleva’s pre-sets and customized user profiles enhance your work environment and promote strong workflow continuity.
Superb post-processing || Easy access to tight spaces
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Superb post-processing || Easy access to tight spaces
Superb post-processing
MobileDiagnost M50 image processing algorithms are the same as those found in our premium X-ray systems. UNIQUE image processing automatically delivers consistently uniform clinical image quality for all anatomies by adjusting the balance between overexposed and underexposed areas.
Support features || Easy access to tight spaces
Support features
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
Support features
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
Support features
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
A bright collimator light and the source-to-image distance (SID) laser light option supports fast, accurate patient positioning and leads to fewer retakes. An integrated DAP meter is available to provide information you need for monitoring patient X-ray dose.
Exceptional price to performance || Easy access to tight spaces
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Exceptional price to performance || Easy access to tight spaces
Exceptional price to performance
The lower price point of the MobileDiagnost M50 makes it a great option for smaller clinics or facilities looking for a single system to cover most application needs. It’s proven digital imaging chain enables fast, quality images without the time and expense associated with CR systems.
Proven quality and reliability || Easy access to tight spaces
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
Proven quality and reliability || Easy access to tight spaces
Proven quality and reliability
Designed for a lifetime of reliable operation, the MobileDiagnost M50 is based on Philips established history of medical imaging innovation, supported by a global service network to help ensure continuous uptime and productivity.
max. 1836 mm x max. 618 mm x max. 2293 mm (max. 72.3"x max. 24.3"x max. 90.3")
Dimensions - Transport (l x w x h)
1371 mm x 618 mm x 1500 mm (54"x24.3"x59")
Mains supply
230V/115V, single phase, 50 Hz (60 Hz)
Mains fuse
16A
Detector storage
One detector
Weight
195 kg (430 lbs)appx
Source to floor distance
416 mm to 2056 mm (16.4" to 81")
Handswitch with release button
Yes
Detector
Detector
Type
Digital Wireless flat detector
Scintillator
Gd2O2S
Pixel size
139 μm
Detector size
35 cm x 43 cm (approx. 14" x 17")
Image matrix size
2476 x 3072 pixels
Detector Pixels (MP)
7.6
A/D conversion
16 bits
Weight
3.6 kg approx. (7.93 lbs)
Autonomy listen mode
6 hrs
Autonomy operation mode
500 acquisitions (image acquisition
cycle less than 20sec)
Eleva workspot
Eleva workspot
Hard disk
500
GB
Image storage
Typically 4,000 images
Monitor
19" LCD color touch screen monitor (1280 x 1024)
UNIQUE image processing
Yes
Battery capacity
4200 mAh
Matrix depth
16 bit/pixel
1. MobileDiagnost M50 is not available for sale in North America
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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