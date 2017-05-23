For resting ECG, disposable cardiography, diagnostic, cardiograph, 35mm x 22mm (1-3/8" x 7/8" )
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Material
|
|Patient Application
|
|Gel-Type
|
|Electrode Size
|
|Electrode Shape
|
|Electrode Connector Type
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Material
|
|Patient Application
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Material
|
|Patient Application
|
|Gel-Type
|
|Electrode Size
|
|Electrode Shape
|
|Electrode Connector Type
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?