Oxygenate 5 stationary oxygen concentrator HC1156380

Not for sale in the United States

Philips Respironics Oxygenate 5 delivers an enhanced experience for patients in need of supplemental oxygen. It is intended for adult and pediatric patients, 3 years of age and older.

Features
Patient engagement
Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replacable filters and the ability to read the set flows and oxygen purity on the digital display.

Oxygenate 5 is designed to deliver quality patient care and includes user-replacable filters and the ability to read the set flows and oxygen purity on the digital display.

Patient experience
While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40DB.

While many stationary oxygen concentrators can be noisy and disruptive to patients and their loved ones, the Oxygenate 5 has been designed with a sound level of <40DB.

Customer service and support
The Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

The Oxygenate 5, distributed by Philips Respironics, is supported by customer service that customers can rely on.

Designed with 9 levels of filtration
The Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

The Oxygenate 5 is designed with 9 levels of filtration: Primary air filter, secondary air filter, intake muffler filter, absorption tower intake filter, sieve filter, absorption tower effluent filter, oxygen tank filter, oxygen output filter and humidification bottle filter.

Helping DMEs and clinicians manage patient care
The Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional air inlet filters and one additional air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

The Oxygenate 5 ships with four additional air inlet filters and one additional air filter. It also comes with a 3-year limited warranty.

Specifications

General system
General system
Dimensions
  • 410mm x 265mm x 530mm
Weight
  • 18 kg
Sound level
  • &lt;40dBA typical
Operating mode
  • Continuous
Set and monitored timing
  • Therapy set time, Total time run
Ingress of water or particulate matter into equipment
  • IP21
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
1-4 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 95%
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
5 L/min Oxygen concentrator flowrate
Acceptance criteria
  • 93% +/-3%
Actual oxygen concentration
  • 93%
Accessory
Accessory
Humidifier bottle
  • IV-200
Electrical
Electrical
Power supply
  • 230V/50Hz
Power consumption
  • &lt;360 VA
Fuse
  • F5AL250V
Electrical Safety classification
  • Class II, BF type applied part, non AP/APG equipment
Oxygen
Oxygen
O2 purity
  • 93% +/- 3%
Oxygen outlet pressure
  • 30kPa- 80kPa
Technical
Technical
Liter flow
  • .5-5 L/min
