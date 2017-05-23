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*Lima de Andrade Xavier J, Fernandes MD, Lorenzi-Filho G, Genta PR. Clinical Decision-making for Continuous Positive Airway Pressure Mask Selection. Sleep Medicine Clinics. 2022;17(4):569-576. doi:10.1016/j.jsmc.2022.07.011
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
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