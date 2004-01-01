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Telemetry Pouches 989803211031

Protective Carrying Pouch, 200/Box

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replacement for all discontinued telemetry pouches, (989803140371; 989803174151; 989803101981). The carry pouch encloses and protects a patient worn monitor with its compatible ECG/SpO2 patient monitoring accessories, to allow continuous and seamless monitoring of ambulatory adult and pediatric patients inside a hospital.

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  • 200/box
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  • 200/box
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Product details
Product details
Packaging
  • 200/box

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