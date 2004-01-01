replacement for all discontinued telemetry pouches, (989803140371; 989803174151; 989803101981). The carry pouch encloses and protects a patient worn monitor with its compatible ECG/SpO2 patient monitoring accessories, to allow continuous and seamless monitoring of ambulatory adult and pediatric patients inside a hospital.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Packaging
|
|Packaging
|
|Packaging
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.
Ali ste oseba, ki izpolnjuje zgornja merila?