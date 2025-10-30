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The Telemetry Monitor 5500 has been designed as a lightweight, touchscreen, connected monitor, built upon the IntelliVue MX40 monitoring solution that will take you to the next step in clinical ease of use, patient data security and clinical and operational efficiency.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Robust and resilient for every day use
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Swipe, touch and scroll through workflows
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Less is definitely more
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Measure what's vital
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Leverage your existing investment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Choice of battery to suit your environment
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Providing care pathways through mobility
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Unleash the potential of centralized telemetry monitoring
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
Data-driven analytics
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Clinicians rely on Philips IntelliVue patient monitors for the data they need, when they need it. And you can rely on us to help you be certain that patient data is transmitted on your terms.
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The IntelliVue Smart-hopping Access Point Controller manages the configuration and operation of the Smart-hopping Access Points in a Smart-hopping network.
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PIC iX is an integral part of the Philips enterprise monitoring ecosystem, spanning high-, mid-, low and specialty acuity settings. It enables patient data to flow throughout these care areas by bringing in data from Philips and non-Philips devices across care settings. You can streamline workflows by helping clinicians to detect and respond to patient changes wherever they are in the hospital and protecting the security of patient data via stringent medical industry standards. PIC iX integrates into your existing infrastructure so you can standup a new unit in less time and be prepared for future changes in care delivery. And since scalability and flexibility is critical to your operations, we offer a remote, device operational management solution, enabling IT and biomed technicians to improve system uptime and track performance.
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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.I understand
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