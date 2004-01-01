Philips Cardiac Workstation is a breed apart from any cardiograph you may have seen, used or imagined. It is a clinical breakthrough designed to improve the way you capture, access, view, analyze, store, share and manage ECGs - to transform diagnostic cardiography.
This ergonomic leap forward streamlines workflow and delivers rich clinical information from systems across your enterprise and beyond to the point of decision. So you can diagnose and treat cardiac patients with confidence.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
1-2-3 Operation
So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Bolster Security
Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Streamline workflow. Accelerate care.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
Three-step simplicity and touchscreen gestures help speed the delivery of consistent quality cardiac care, regardless of caregiver experience. By standardizing ECG protocols and processes throughout your health system, the Cardiac Workstation 7000 helps to reduce clerical and repetitive tasks, lighten the training load and increase user satisfaction.
1-2-3 Operation
So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
So advanced, it's simple.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Illuminated 1-2-3 softkeys guide you on a smooth and seamless path to exceptionally accurate ECGs. Automate data entry with the barcode scanner/QR-code scanner or import orders from your IntelliSpace ECG or your EMR to minimize errors and quickly acquire, analyze, print, export and retrieve ECG reports with the touch of a button.
Ergonomics
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Experience ergonomic innovation.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
It rolls, tilts, swivels, elevates, drops, folds and turns to bring critical ECG information closer to you, while you stay close to your patients. The Cardiac Workstation 7000 is integrated into a nimble, compact, fixed or height-adjustable trolley, so you're ready to rock when you roll.
Bolster Security
Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Security
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Philips Cardiac Workstation 7000 is protected by a robust set of built-in tools, including the WPA3-Personal security standard, to help defend your network and protect the privacy of your staff and patients. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
IT
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
Make the most of your IT infrastructure.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
The Cardiac Workstation 7000 seamlessly integrates with your EMR and departmental management systems to save you time and money. See the documentation section below and download the product brochure to learn more.
DXL Algorithm
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Make fast, informed clinical decisions.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Access and view accurate demographic information and a wealth of clinical data at the point of decision. Take a closer look at irregular rhythms. Analyze aberrant beats. Quickly page through multiple ECGs to pinpoint trends. Or compare current and previous ECGs side-by-side with the support of the Intellispace ECG Management System.
Specifications
ECG Functions
ECG Functions
Simultaneous Lead Acquisition
Up to 18 leads
Timed ECG
Support for pharma stress protocols
Report Storage/Transfer
Full fidelity at 1,000Hz of 10 seconds for up to 18 leads
Pace Pulse Detection
0.02 mVms (e.g., 0.2 mV*0.1ms pulse or 0.1mV*0.2ms pulse)
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.
Vstopate na slovensko spletno stran Philips Healthcare
Please select the checkbox
Spletna stran je namenjena samo osebam, ki medicinske pripomočke uporabljajo kot profesionalci, vključno z osebami, ki opravljajo poklice v zdravstveni dejavnosti, osebami, ki delujejo za zdravstvene subjekte, ali subjekti, ki trgujejo z medicinskimi pripomočki kot profesionalci. Spletno mesto nikakor ni namenjeno potrošnikom ali splošni javnosti.