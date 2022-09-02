Search terms

Acute care

Acute care has always been urgent, dynamic, unpredictable. These critical moments can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt workflows.
 
As your trusted partner, we focus on bringing clarity to complexity.

Featured

Dynamic care video

Dynamic care requires dynamic solutions

See how secure and scalable acute patient monitoring systems, clinically focused workflows and advanced interoperability deliver predictive insights to all points of care.

Key capabilities in Acute Care

Featured innovation

Featured innovation

Philips Capsule Medical Device Information Platform

Capture streaming clinical data and transform it into actionable insights for patient care management to help improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity.

  •  
    IntelliVue MX750

    IntelliVue MX750

    The Philips IntelliVue MX750 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding monitor, with 19” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality and an extensive range of measurements.

    866471
    View product
  •  
    IntelliVue MX850

    IntelliVue MX850

    The Philips IntelliVue MX850 bedside patient monitor directly addresses the evolving security needs of the healthcare IT landscape, with a range of capabilities that support your cybersecurity strategies. In addition, this outstanding, premium monitor, with 22” projected capacitive touchscreen display, offers advanced functionality, flexible configuration options and an extensive range of measurements. It is well suited to the demands of high-acuity care environments.

    866470
    View product
  •  
    IntelliVue X3

    IntelliVue X3

    The Philips IntelliVue X3 is a compact, dual-purpose, transport patient monitor featuring intuitive smartphone-style operation and offering a scalable set of clinical measurements.

    867030
    View product
1
Select your area of interest
2
Contact details

We are always interested in engaging with you.

Let us know how we can help.

1
2
Contact details

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

I understand
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2022. Vse pravice pridržane.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.

This webpage content is intended for Healthcare Professionals Only, not for general public
Please select the checkbox
Enter Exit

Note:

The information on this website is intended for healthcare professionals.