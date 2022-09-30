What can help clinicians cut through the noise to get actionable insights?

sep. 30, 2022 by Philips
Surveillance-level data provides a comprehensive, high-fidelity, continuous streaming view of a patient, while also analyzing this measurement information to determine what is physiologically meaningful and what this might say about a patient’s status and their care pathway progress. Clinical surveillance algorithms overlayed on this data may allow for a higher level of specificity and sensitivity when caring for patients. Clinical surveillance is designed to This holistic perspective of multiple vital signs over time helps identify trends that may enable clinicians to detect deterioration and the need for intervention before a resource-intensive response is required, and before the patient declines.
At Philips, we help care teams to work together at their best. Context-relevant information at the right time, to the right person, across settings and transitions, reduces cognitive overload while presenting an insightful and holistic view of patient physiology.
This way, care teams can identify at-risk patients early, react confidently to changing patient conditions and more precisely fine-tune treatment for each patient. Our surveillance-level data and solutions offer:
