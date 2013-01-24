Philips Ventures is the, early-stage innovation arm of Philips, collaborating with and investing in start-us and founders who are making an impact in healthcare around the world.
Philips Ventures has been in operation since 2016. In this time, our group of experienced innovation and investment professionals have made more than 10 direct digital health investments through our venture capital fund vehicle. We’ve executed over 20 business sponsored investments and collaborations between start-ups and Philips businesses resulting in new solutions across our product portfolio.
The team is based across the world in the hubs of Eindhoven, Amsterdam, Cambridge Massachusetts, Bangalore and Shanghai, and acts as the champion for start-ups within Philips.
Our team’s focus is on relationships with early-stage innovative companies across the world in our thematic areas of interest.
From our experience, successful engagements often start with companies that meet the following criteria:
For business-sponsored collaborations and investments:
For the Philips Health Technology Venture Fund:
There are different ways to create a relationship with Philips, depending on your solution and the requirement you have for growth. One of these ways is through our investment vehicles, whether direct or business sponsored, and another way is through a collaboration.
This collaboration could be based on a commercial contract with Philips or our customers, the sharing or licensing of IP, co-development, joint venturing and more. It is the responsibility of Philips Ventures to investigate these options and work with both you and Philips to create these opportunities for engagement.
In our due diligence, we always validate if there is a fit both with the innovation needs of our customers as well as the areas in which Philips has the ambition to further build a presence.
This helps us to validate the opportunity to bring commercial opportunities to our businesses over the course of our investment period. Further, we look at the stand-alone value creation potential of the start-up, similar to what an institutional investor would do.
Our process and timeline for investments mirrors that of most financial investors, with an additional set of corporate functional diligence which is completed concurrent with the standard investment process.
Philips Ventures believes strongly in being an active champion of the start-ups that we invest in and/or collaborate with.
Our investment leads work with your business to help you grow and scale, and provide guidance on business models, technical and commercial implementation, financing, team build and leadership and growth methodologies.
Our innovation leads orchestrate collaborations between your business and the various business units within Philips and act as the intermediary between the business/market and start-up, helping you navigate the organization.
Philips Ventures has been recognized by industry peers over the years, and most recently was named the Most Prolific Corporate VC Investor in Rock Health’s Top 50 in Digital Health 2020.
This is what some of the founders who have engaged with us over the years have to say:
“Philips Ventures is synonymous with acceleration and sharpening our main value proposition.” Fabian Kording, CEO, north medical
“With Philips Ventures’ early support, we’ve been able to rapidly grow in the digital health space building a transformative solution. In addition to investment capital, the Philips Remote Patient Monitoring Group found value in our solution and is a new customer this year.”
Anjali Kataira, CEO, Mytonomy
“Philips was very open to share insights about medical device commercialization. This gave us the confidence to innovate our business model and growth strategy.”
Graham Randall, CEO, Noninvasix
“By working every week with Philips experts, we dramatically shortened the time from idea to product roadmap.”
Elizabeth Asai, CEO, 3Derm
“Philips gave us a framework and personalized advice to find and pursue the best commercialization path for our solution.”
James White, co-founder and president, Common Sensing
