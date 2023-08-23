Low gamma nuclei to detect muscle disease and therapy

Join Dr. Glenn Walter in this webinar as he explores the exciting therapeutic potential of utilizing low gamma nuclei imaging and spectroscopy with sodium, phosphorus and carbon, alongside proton, to detect muscle diseases. Learn how easy it is to seamlessly integrate workflow for multi-nuclei image acquisition, spectroscopy, reconstruction, and viewing.



“This is a phosphorus coil which easily integrates into the system (MR 7700) along with standard proton imaging”